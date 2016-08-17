This Is What It Takes For Kaley Cuoco To Become Penny

They're baaack! The Big Bang Theory cast is officially back on set and creating television show magic once again. That means reading new scripts, cracking new jokes, and getting back into character. For Kaley Cuoco that means making one big change — getting back into her Penny hairdo.
Luckily for Cuoco, that doesn't mean anything too extreme, like shaving her head or wearing intense wigs. It just means it's time for a cut, color, and curls in the style of the sassy female lead of the popular show.
Method acting doesn't always have to involve intense sacrifices. Sometimes it just means taking a visit to your trusted hairstylist.
Cuoco shared a snap of her new look, and captioned the photo, "Sending mad 💗 and props to @faye.woods for bringing my cut and color back to its 'Penny' roots #nofilter."
Her Penny look isn't very different from her off-duty one, shown below.
We're sure Selena Gomez is psyched to see her favorite television show character back in action with his whole crew.
