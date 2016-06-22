Selena Gomez Shared Her Pre-Show Ritual & You'll Approve

People love Selena Gomez — just check out her Instagram stats. People also love The Big Bang Theory — the sitcom has won an Emmy or two.
So, what happens when you combine the two? Pop culture bliss.
Gomez shared a picture of herself before a performance on her Revival Tour (perhaps in Nashville, where we saw Hiddleswift in true form?) doing "the one thing that gets me going before anything," which is watching Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, on TBBT.
In the picture, Gomez appears to be sipping on some tea (literally) while winding down, before she turns it back up on stage.
It makes perfect sense. Who doesn't want to have a good laugh before going on stage to perform for thousands of adoring fans? Sounds like a pretty solid routine to me.
