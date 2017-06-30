Big Bang Theory's Johnny Galecki Posts Heartfelt Message To The Firefighters Who Tried To Save His Home
To those firefighters who put their lives on the line to save his home, Johnny Galecki would like to say thank you. Earlier this week, the Big Bang Theory star lost his home in a California wildfire and now he's sending his heartfelt thanks to the California fire department for all it did to help.
"Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him embracing a firefighter. "It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe. Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here. #muchlove #movingforwardstronger."
Galecki was not home during the Monday night blaze, which tore through his San Luis Obispo ranch. The wildfire, which locals called the Hill Fire, was fast-moving and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate the eastern foothills of a coastal mountain range near Santa Margarita. According to the Los Angeles Times, the fire swept through nearly 1,600 acres and destroyed multiple structures, but residents were able to return back to their homes the following night.
After TMZ broke the news of Galecki's home, the 42-year-old actor released a statement saying, "My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile.
"It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people," he added. "And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild. We've done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger."
In that message, Galecki also thanked CalFire and the Sheriff's Office. "I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe," he wrote. "So very relieved no one has been hurt."
