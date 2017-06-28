Johnny Galecki's San Luis Obispo ranch has burned down in a devastating California wildfire, a rep for the actor confirmed to People.
The Big Bang Theory star was not home during Monday night's blaze, which locals are calling the Hill Fire. The Los Angeles Times reports that residents from around 100 homes in San Luis Obispo County have been evacuated as the fire tore through some 1,500 acres. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Galecki appeared to be taking the news in stride.
"My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile," the 42-year-old actor told TMZ, which first broke the news.
"It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild.
"We've done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff's Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt."
The former Roseanne star also reportedly owns a home in the Outpost Estates area of Los Angeles, which he purchased from Jason Statham in 2015. Fans have flooded his Instagram comments with messages of support.
