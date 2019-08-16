Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Not Living With Her Husband

Forget sleeping on opposite sides of the bed — Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook have taken their personal comfort to the next level. In an interview with E! News, the actress shared some details about her "unconventional" marriage to the equestrian, revealing that the two don't live together.
"We have different locations that we are at a lot," she told the outlet. "We are not together every single day, and I think personally, it’s important. It works well for us."
This echos comments Cuoco has made before about the relaxed nature of their relationship. The two got married in June 2018, but Cuoco told Women's Health last October, "If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too."
However, don't worry — that's not in the cards. Instead, Cuoco told E! that the two do eventually plan to make their marriage more traditional.
"We are building our dream house," she explained, adding that they "are eventually going to be under the same roof forever."
For now, however, Cuoco has a big career move to focus on. With the end of Big Bang Theory comes a new opportunity: She'll be the lead in WarnerMedia's The Flight Attendant. The thriller, adapted from the book of the same name, is just one of many projects the actress has now signed on for with the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She's also voicing Harley Quinn in the upcoming TV series, Harley Quinn.
As the saying goes, first come loves, then comes marriage, then comes playing the lead in a deadly TV thriller, then moving in together. Catchy!
