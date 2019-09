Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Not Living With Her Husband

For now, however, Cuoco has a big career move to focus on. With the end of Big Bang Theory comes a new opportunity: She'll be the lead in WarnerMedia's The Flight Attendant . The thriller, adapted from the book of the same name, is just one of many projects the actress has now signed on for with the company, according to The Hollywood Reporter . She's also voicing Harley Quinn in the upcoming TV series, Harley Quinn.