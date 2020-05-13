There are a lot of hazards of working from home: the people in your Zoom meeting could see that you're not actually wearing real pants, you could allow yourself a leetle nap that accidentally turns into a big one, you could literally forget what day it is — the list goes on. However, I'd take all those things if it also meant I could have Tina Fey's daughters running around my apartment. Unsurprisingly, 8-year-old Penelope inherited her mother's funnybone, so when she decided to crash Fey's video interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she had a real zinger up her sleeve.
Fey and Meyers were chatting about the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive Netflix special that dropped on Tuesday, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, when Fey paused.
"Please hold, there's a colonial lady coming in," she said ominously. "Yes, can I help you? I'm sorry, you're not making sound, what?"
Enter: Penelope in colonial garb, making the face of someone who just realized they're on TV in front of millions of people.
"We're taping a television program now, do you need something?" Fey asked. Backed in a to a corner, Penelope responded the only way she could: by silently using her fingers to make the letter "L" and holding it to her forehead.
"You're calling me a loser? Get out of here. The colonial lady is calling us losers!" Fey cried as Meyers laughed. "This means loyalist in colonial times, so that's on you!"
Meyers joked that he had actually used the interactive power of their interview to request her presence, per Fey's new Netflix creation. However, Penelope has made it clear that she's subject to the decisions of no one but herself. Honestly, I'm scared to see her get her hands on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. Who knows what obscene hand gestures the characters would be subject to?
