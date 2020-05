Females are still strong as hell, dammit. And we see that again in Netflix's new interactive special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend. Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is getting married but first she has to solve the mystery of the book that's been hiding in her backpack since she left the bunker. This journey will take her a wild goose chase to stop the Reverend (Jon Hamm) from causing anymore harm. The cast of the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt interactive special is also there to help — that is, if you can find them.