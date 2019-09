Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , which premieres its finale season on January 25, has its roots in abject darkness. Despite the candy colors of its version of New York City and the can-do attitude of titular heroine Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) , the streaming comedy is born out of trauma . Remember, Kimmy only ends up in the Big Apple after escaping a truly horrifying situation: getting kidnapped by a bad man (Jon Hamm) and held hostage in his underground bunker for 15 years. For that decade-and-a-half, Kimmy. suffered relentless emotional and sexual torture at the hands of Hamm’s Wayne Gary Wayne. He told the women in the bunker that the world had been destroyed in a fiery apocalypse. All together, that is a heart-wrenching nightmare.