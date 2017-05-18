We already knew that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt's third season would have an impressive crop of guest stars. Fred Armisen, Anna Camp, Mike Carlsen, David Cross, Jon Hamm, and Amy Sedaris are all reprising their roles on the Netflix sitcom. But there are plenty of new faces in the mix this time around, too. Laura Dern, Rachel Dratch, Ray Liotta, Andrea Martin, and Maya Rudolph are set to appear in season 3. And now, we have some clues about who they'll be playing this season.
Dern, pictured above with Titus (Tituss Burgess), will play Wendy Hebert, a woman who plans to marry the reverend (Jon Hamm). It's not hard to imagine that Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) will try to stop that wedding from happening — if Wendy is in a scene with Titus, there's definitely some interference going on.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live star Rachel Dratch will play Professor Leonora Van Arsdale-Yates, Netflix has revealed. And, somehow, Dratch will also play Leonora's wife, Dianne Delamonte-Shapiro, who's also a professor. From the above photo, it seems safe to assume they're professors at Columbia University, since Kimmy and Perry (Daveed Diggs) will be students there this season. According to Netflix's descriptions, Perry is a dedicated philosophy student who's been "missing out on most of his 'fun' years" to follow his ambitions.
As for Ray Liotta, his character, Paulie Fucillo, is "the hardworking owner of a local convenience store," a Netflix media release explains. It's not clear how a bodega owner will fit into the main characters' day to day lives, but it's a very New York character to feature. And, last of all, Great News' Andrea Martin will play "Linda, who works in HR," according to Netflix. Where, exactly, this HR department is remains to be seen, since none of the main characters have traditional office jobs.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement