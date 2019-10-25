If You’re In Pain During Sex, Read This

Duncan explains that sometimes different organs like your bladder can be — for lack of a better word — poked during penetration causing people with vaginas to feel discomfort internally. “Deep thrust pain is something a lot of women experience more internally,” she explains. “The pain is felt more in relation to the cervix, uterus, bladder, or bowels… The first thing I’d suggest for this is switching sexual positions, which is often a successful solution for women,” she explains. However, pain with deeper penetration can also be a sign of a different underlying issue going on in the body. So if you’ve tried a few different positions and you’re still suffering, it might be time to consider other factors.