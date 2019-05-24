How To Avoid This Common & Annoying Health Issue On Vacation

Whether you're at a destination bachelorette party in a house with 15 other people or on a romantic secluded honeymoon with bae, no one is immune to vacation constipation. For those unfamiliar with the concept, it occurs when someone has three or fewer bowel movements per week, usually while you're traveling. Sound familiar?
This inevitable and unfortunate bowel backup is caused by a few factors that often occur on vacation: experiencing stress, eating different foods, and changing your schedule, as Felice Schnoll-Sussman, MD, a gastroenterologist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and Weill Cornell Medicine, previously told Refinery29. If you have a vacation on your calendar this summer, then you might be in a poop panic already thinking about how you're going to go. Ahead are some tips for ensuring everything moves smoothly on your vacation. And hey, if you do end up with travel constipation, just be thankful it's not Montezuma's revenge.
Don't skip meals.
Make sure you're eating three square meals, or several smaller meals, throughout the day, according to MedlinePlus. If you're the type to plan which restaurants you want to eat at ahead of a trip, this is probably easy. But ensuring that you get at least some food in your system can help move things along.
Eat some fiber.
Fiber is the magical ingredient that bulks up your stool, smoothes it out, and moves it along your gastrointestinal tract. Without it, your stool ends up hard and slow-moving. Some good sources of fiber include fruits (with the skin on) and vegetables, beans, and whole grains.
Schedule a workout.
Exercise might not be on your vacation agenda, but it's important to keep moving in order to relieve constipation, according to MedlinePlus. If that means planning a beachside yoga class, or squeezing in a workout in your hotel room, it could be just the thing you need to stay regular.
Drink water.
Put down the Aperol Spritz and switch to water if you're feeling stopped up. Having enough water in your system can help soften your stool, easing your constipation symptoms.
Pack supplies.
If you know you're prone to travel constipation, you may want to pack some OTC medications in your makeup bag, such as Metamucil fiber packets, MedlinePlus suggests. Laxatives can also be useful, although proceed with caution if you've never taken them before.
