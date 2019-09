Matzo Constipation: A Tricky Side Effect Of Passover

The best thing you can do to counteract this matzo-induced constipation is to eat lots of vegetables and fruits, she suggests. You might also consider eating legumes or beans, she says. (Although these foods have historically been off-limits during Passover , the Rabbinical Assembly recently decided that corn , beans, and rice are okay. But what you are and aren’t comfortable eating during this time is a personal decision.) Drinking plenty of water can also help your bowels along, she suggests. Staying active and reducing stress may also relieve constipation, according to the Mayo Clinic