Matzo Constipation: A Tricky Side Effect Of Passover

Without this combination of fiber, your stool has less water in it, and moves slower through the tract, Zolotnitsky says. "Think of food without fiber as a speed bump — or worse, a road block — on your journey to a full good poop," she says. So, as you digest this fiber-less treat, it makes its way into the stomach and intestines, slowly creating hard, dry, slow stool. It's reasonable for that to lead to constipation and discomfort, especially if you’re eating large quantities of matzo each day, Zolotnitsky explains.