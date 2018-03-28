Be The Talk Of The Seder With These Last-Minute Passover Recipes

Passover starts on Friday. And while giving up risen bread for a week isn't the easiest feat, we're just going to come right out and say it — we love Passover food! From charoset to matzah (we even secretly enjoy the bitter herbs and parsley dipped in saltwater), there's something undeniably delicious about a good Passover spread.
If you're going to a friend or family member's Seder this year, chances are many of the go-tos will already be on the table. That said, you still want to bring something memorable. Ahead, find everything you need for a last-minute Passover dish. Yes, you can even make jello shots for the occasion. (Just make sure you buy kosher for Passover gelatin.)