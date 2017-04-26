Here's What To Eat When You've Had Diarrhea Forever

But, if you're just waiting for your bowels to get back to normal during a typical experience with diarrhea, you should drink lots of fluids (at least one cup per bout of diarrhea) and eat binding foods, Dr. Rosen says. "These are foods that tend to be easily digested; they're bland foods," she says. It's best to stay away from greasy foods, raw veggies, and dairy until your poop is back to normal, she says. It's also a good idea to eat a bunch of small meals, rather than three big ones.