10 a.m. – Thankfully we made a helicopter tour excursion reservation in advance, because almost all of the hiking we had originally planned to do on the island is a bust due to the storm. The helicopter tour of the island allows us to still view all of the island’s beauty and reach areas of the island that are unattainable via car. However, 40 minutes into the tour, motion sickness kicks in and I start counting down the minutes for it to end. My husband fully enjoys himself though, and I’m glad he does since this was the island he was looking forward to visiting the most. The smile on his face makes up for the motion sickness I feel. $400