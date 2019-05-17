The No-Equipment Workout You Can Do In A Hotel Room

Staying in a fancy hotel room often means you have access to luxuries that you don't always have at home, such as a TV with cable or a bath big enough to soak in. But one comfort that you might not have in a hotel is a full gym.
Although more hotels are prioritizing fitness options for guests, most standard hotel gyms have very limited equipment besides free weights and a few cardio machines. And if you don't have time to seek out workout classes in the area, that means you may have to get creative and work with what you have, which is often just your own body weight.
If you're going to be spending a lot of time traveling this summer, the good news is you don't need a gym or literally any equipment to get in a great workout. Ahead, Ashleigh Kast, a NASM-certified trainer at Performix House and coach for the personal training platform, Ladder, shares a 20-minute bodyweight workout you can do anywhere, including inside a tiny hotel room.
These exercises can be done as an "EMOM" workout, which stands for "every minute on the minute," or as a circuit. That means, you can choose three exercises and complete four to eight repetitions of each one, then rest for whatever time is left over, Kast explains. (Beginners should aim to complete their repetitions in 20 seconds, while more advanced exercisers should shoot for around 30 seconds of work.) Or, if you'd rather do a circuit, you can choose five exercises and do them for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds, and repeat for three to five rounds. "You’ll be training both strength and conditioning here no matter which format you choose," she says.
So, clear some space in your room, head to the pool, or carve out some space in the tiny gym, and get sweating — then take advantage of that bathtub.
Squat
Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip-width distance apart, with your toes turned out slightly. Keeping your chest and back lifted, lower your butt to the floor, like you would sitting in a chair. Stop when your thighs are parallel to the floor, and return to stand by pushing through all four corners of your feet and squeezing your glutes. For a refresher on squat form, as well as helpful variations to add to your routine, check out this 30-day squat challenge.
Reverse Lunge
Unlike a standard lunge, which typically moves forward, a reverse lunge involves taking a step backwards. To do it, start with your feet hip-width apart, then take a large step back with your right foot. Lower your right knee until it almost touches the floor, then press through your left foot to return to stand. Repeat with your other leg, keeping your chest lifted and shoulders square throughout the movement.
Lateral Lunge
Begin with your feet hips-width apart, arms down by your sides. Keeping your left foot on the floor, take a big step to your right, so your right foot lands about three feet away from your left foot. Shift your weight into your right foot, bending your right knee and pushing your hips back, keeping your chest lifted throughout the movement. Bring your right foot back to your left to stand. Repeat to the other side for one rep.
Frog Push-Up
Begin on all fours, with your hands underneath your shoulders, knees apart with your toes touching. Then, rise onto your toes, so that your knees are hovering over the floor. From this position, perform a push-up. If this variation is too challenging, stick to a standard or modified push-up.
Spider Man Lunge
This stretch is very similar to the "runner's lunge" in yoga. To do it, begin in a plank position, then step your right foot forward, so it lands on the outside of your right hand. Return to a plank, and repeat on the other side. You should feel a stretch in your hamstrings and hips.
Plank Shoulder Tap
Get into a plank position, with your hands flat on the floor shoulder-width apart. Touch your left shoulder with your right hand, then return to start, making sure the rest of your body doesn't shift of move. Repeat with your left hand and right shoulder.
