How often do you exercise while traveling?Sure, you always mean to do it — stick to your healthy routines and maintain your workout regimen. But as soon as you see the murky lighting in the hotel gym, you lose interest. Or maybe you're just not focused on those things while you're trying to maximize your precious time off.Well, the fitness industry thinks it has the solution: It's called "sportspitality."Imagine your favorite cult boutique gym fused together with all the comforts of a luxury hotel. Because that's exactly what major fitness players like Equinox and Exhale are doing — developing gym-branded hotels."The demand for fitness and high-performance living has never been greater, and we don’t see it slowing down," Equinox CMO Carlos Becil told Condé Nast Traveler in February. "We polled our members and we received a 95% response rate that our members would be interested in staying at an Equinox hotel."The numbers support the sportspitality trend: 84% of hotels have a fitness center or exercise room — up from 63% in 2004 — according to a 2014 survey from the American Hotel & Lodging Association . As hotels strive to meet the demand for fitness, boutique gyms are answering the call.