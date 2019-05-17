Padma Lakshmi Was One Of The First Celebs To Raise Endometriosis Awareness. Now She Asks: What’s Next?
View this post on Instagram
1. THIS IS NOT a pregnancy announcement. 2. This is not a food baby. Lol. This is what some of us in the “endo” community like to call: ENDO BELLY. March is ENDOMETRIOSIS AWARENESS MONTH. While there are so many things I dislike about the pressures of social media, one of the beautiful things is that it can bring communities together who may not have had the chance to IRL. This year, I want to focus more on helping others, or just being a listening ear to other girls out there with this disease. My Instagram may seem like it’s filled with the *GLllIiiiiiTzzzZzz and GLAMOUR* of the modeling industry, but I really, really need you young girls out there that is not the reality. I don’t have a perfectly flat, toned stomach everyday. I don’t always have (actually like, never lol) an abundance of energy. The level of compromise I’ve had to experience due to this disease has been on a level I never could have imagined. I want to be an open ear, a health tip, a prayer to everyone and anyone with this disease. I plan on posting more on my story with endo, and health tips that (through MUCH trial and error) I have found to help me find some peace. I thank all of the beautiful, inspiring girls I follow on this platform for helping me feel less alone on the bad days. Anyone, please feel free to comment or send me a DM, I am listening ❤️ #screwyouendo #endobelliesrcutetoo #endometriosisawareness