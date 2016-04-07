The Harmful Period Myth We Need To Stop Believing



First, I decided I’d try continuous birth control (which is basically the pill without that sugar-pill break), which stopped my period fully. It reduced the pain a bit, but caused intense mood swings. I still spent plenty of days at work in a haze of Percocet and half-dulled pain, trying to fake being professional. Other days I spent in bed with a heating pad and a cloth soaked in castor oil across my belly. Every week, I went to acupuncture, a nutritionist, and a pelvic-floor physical therapist. I downed a daily arsenal of supplements from an old-lady pillbox labeled with days of the week. I changed my diet multiple times, at turns cutting out gluten, dairy, red meat, sugar, caffeine, alcohol; for one extremely boring six-month stint I cut out all of them at once, to little effect. I gave up on exercise because it triggered more pain.



Worst of all, I missed out on dinners, trips, parties, and many other moments with friends and family. I couldn’t make it to my own going-away party before I moved back home after studying in Indonesia, and I had to cancel my own birthday party. I lost touch with many friends. I knew a hell of a lot of what was happening on Netflix, but not much about life beyond my bedroom.



So finally, I went to a surgeon. I didn’t have much to lose. The surgeon conducted a laparoscopic procedure, making three little incisions to insert a camera and surgical tools. She looked around and removed what she could find. I hoped that surgery would finally ease my pain, but it mostly just confirmed what the specialist told me: Yep, it’s endometriosis. Sadly, there was a lot more tissue in places that the surgeon couldn’t reach.



By the end of last year, I was spending two weeks a month in bed with a heating pad and painkillers, zoning in and out of Netflix and hoping that tomorrow would be better. I signed myself up for another surgery, this time with one of the few surgeons in the country who specializes in my disease.



My doctor spent about three hours removing every scrap of endometrial tissue. He removed my appendix, which had been overrun by the disease. And, with the help of a colorectal surgeon, he pulled apart the adhesions that had developed on my bowels. It was unnerving to go under the knife again, but finally I got good news: With all the tissue gone, the chances of my endometriosis returning are slim.



It took more than two decades, but I’m finally feeling better. And on the far side of this ordeal, I’ve started to understand why it took so long for me, as it has for many others.



Before women even get to the doctor, there are barriers. Since the curse of Eve, the cultural narrative has been that it’s normal for women to suffer during their periods. There’s no measure for how much suffering is too much, and it’s hard for women to flag what’s abnormal.



“Shame and stigma around periods from family or culture can impact the delay, too,” says Arielle Dance, an endometriosis advocate who is working toward her PhD in Integrative Medicine. “Women are less likely to seek help for discomfort when their family never talks about periods.”



Doctors are affected by this narrative as well, by not taking women's complaints seriously. My doctor told me that my pain was just stress, and I’ve heard many stories of women who were told that their symptoms were nothing to worry about — or worse, that they were just in their heads. “My doctors kept saying I had a stomach virus,” Dance adds.



So, what can we do? Breaking down the taboos around menstruation, educating the public about what is normal and abnormal when it comes to period pain, and getting more funding for endometriosis research is key to helping the estimated 176 million women struggling with endometriosis live normal lives.



At least more is being done now to focus attention on the disease. As more celebrities like Dunham, Lakshmi, and Halsey are openly discussing their struggles with it, attention is growing.



But in the meantime, women need to feel empowered to be vocal about pain if it disrupts their life. Some cramps are normal, but if your period pain is chronic, goes beyond your time of the month, or keeps you from living your life, it’s not okay. "Women who are not getting relief should not be afraid to seek a second or third opinion,” Dr. Seckin says. “Killer cramps are not normal.”



