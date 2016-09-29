Here's What You Need To Know About Ovarian Cysts

4 of 5

What are some of the effects of ovarian cysts?

How your cysts will affect you down the line depends on the type of cyst. If it's just an ovulation cyst, there won't be any long-term impact. "But if it's an endometrioma, that can increase the risk of tubal scarring and infertility later on." When dermoid cysts rupture, the fluid they release is very irritating and inflammatory, which can also cause infertility.



If you get one cyst, you're more likely to get even more. Some women are just especially vulnerable (thanks, partly, to genetics or taking blood thinners) to get recurring hemorrhagic cysts. "And certainly, women who've had endometriosis are prone to having cysts recur — even if you remove them, they can come back," says Dr. Chang.