Update: Lena Dunham Released From The Hospital

Update: Lena Dunham has left the hospital following surgery for a ruptured ovarian cyst. The actress shared the good news in an Instagram post thanking everyone for their support.
"Thank you so much for the love. I'm safely out of the hospital and recuperating," she wrote. "Your well wishes mean the world. I can't wait to be up and active, and to show my thanks."
This story was originally published at on March 5 at 4:20 p.m.
Lena Dunham has been hospitalized today due to a ruptured ovarian cyst and will be undergoing surgery before her release, reports People.
"Lena Dunham has been very public with her personal bouts with endometriosis. This morning, she suffered from an ovarian cyst rupture and has been taken to the hospital," her spokesperson, Cindi Berger, told the publication in a statement. "Lena will be undergoing surgery at an undisclosed hospital. We thank you for you understanding and hope that Lena's privacy will be respected."
Dunham recently took to Facebook in advance of a pending press tour for Girls' penultimate season to update her fans on the illness that would see her temporarily sidelined. “I am currently going through a rough patch with the illness and my body (along with my amazing doctors) let me know, in no uncertain terms, that it's time to rest,” posted the writer, producer, actress, and activist. “So many women with this disease literally don't have the option of time off and I won't take it for granted."
The Girls creator has indeed been very open with fans about her battle with endometriosis, a condition affecting 6 to 10% of women of reproductive age in which tissue that normally lines the uterus grows outside of it. Dunham first wrote about her struggle with the disease in a piece published on her email newsletter, Lenny Letter.
“I am oddly fearless for a wimp with no upper-body strength,” she said at the time, “and I am no longer scared of my body. In fact, I listen to it when it speaks. I have no choice but to respect what it tells me, to respect the strength of its voice and the truth of my own.”
