Lena Dunham’s iconic Girls will end after its sixth season, according to an E! Online report confirmed by Variety.
However, the end of Girls won’t mean the end of Dunham’s relationship with HBO. The writer and actress recently signed to produce a comedy pilot about 1960s feminism entitled Max. And much of the Girls creative team will come along. She’ll also be campaigning for Hillary ahead of the 2016 election.
As for the rest of the Girls cast and crew, there's nothing but blue skies ahead.
Adam Driver is coming off a star turn as Star Wars’ Kylo Ren and can’t seem to stop landing huge roles in amazing projects. That includes hosting Saturday Night Live and performing for the troops.
Allison Williams starred in the live Peter Pan and got married in an amazing dress. Though her production schedule has slowed down some, her daily routine is something to behold.
Jemima Kirke is generally one of the most badass people you’ll ever read about. She cuts her hair topless and shouts her abortion without shame. While her character is the most flighty, she seems to be in some ways the worldliest of the Girls cast. As a new mother and model, she’s got a ton on her plate.
Zosia Mamet, ever the go-getting Shoshanna, has roles in four movies currently in post-production. She’s always been the most underrated member of the cast, so we can’t wait to see what she does when she has the spotlight to herself.
Girls-heads need not panic. The show is set to resume with its fifth season on February 21. That means we have another two full seasons with the young women of a perpetually sunny Brooklyn.
