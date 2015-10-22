Jemima Kirke Cut Her Hair While Topless Because...Why Not?

No, that's not an episode of Girls you're watching. That really is Jemima Kirke, a.k.a. Jessa, cutting off her long mane while topless. As you do.



The actress shared her latest makeover moment in a strangely powerful video posted to Twitter yesterday. Kirke doesn't fully explain what prompted the Joan of Arc moment, or why she's nude (stray hairs?), but her caption does indicate that she's beyond caring.



"Long hair. Don't care," the mother of two wrote. "Going for the mom-who-had-a-tough-year-who-doesn't-feel-like-brushing-her-fucking-hair look."



Fair enough. Truthfully, we'll miss her long blonde mermaid locks, but this blunt new 'do could win us over. And, hello, how badass is it to just chop off your hair sans clothes like you don't give a crap?



Here's the Felicity moment.



