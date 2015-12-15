Lena Dunham Will Hit Campaign Trail For Hillary Clinton

It's official: Lena Dunham is Team Hillary, all the way.
Today the Hillary Clinton campaign has announced that the Girls star will join Clinton on the campaign trail. Dunham is expected to attend a campaign event in Iowa on January 9, 2016. No word on whether or not her trip to the Hawkeye State will include another visit to that MFA program.
Clinton supporters who sign up for the campaign's SMS updates will also have the opportunity to win a chance to meet Dunham.
"Just picture the selfie you’ll take together after you talk about how much you both love Hillary and other super-smart feminists you know," the email announcement reads. "Lena has also spent a lot of time with Hillary, and I bet she’s got some great stories to share."
Indeed, Dunham recently interviewed the former First Lady for Lenny Letter. She's also tweeted her support for the candidate, writing in April that her new "tramp stamp" was the Hillary 2016 logo.
From tramp stamp to stump speech... things are getting serious.
Today the Hillary Clinton campaign has announced that the Girls star will join Clinton on the campaign trail. Dunham is expected to attend a campaign event in Iowa on January 9, 2016. No word on whether or not her trip to the Hawkeye State will include another visit to that MFA program.
Clinton supporters who sign up for the campaign's SMS updates will also have the opportunity to win a chance to meet Dunham.
"Just picture the selfie you’ll take together after you talk about how much you both love Hillary and other super-smart feminists you know," the email announcement reads. "Lena has also spent a lot of time with Hillary, and I bet she’s got some great stories to share."
Indeed, Dunham recently interviewed the former First Lady for Lenny Letter. She's also tweeted her support for the candidate, writing in April that her new "tramp stamp" was the Hillary 2016 logo.
From tramp stamp to stump speech... things are getting serious.
Advertisement