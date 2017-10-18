Padma Lakshmi Opened Up About A Lesser-Known Endometriosis Symptom

Actress and Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi has been open about having endometriosis for years. She co-founded the Endometriosis Foundation of America in 2009 and told The View back in 2015 that it took 23 years for her to get diagnosed.
Now, Lakshmi is continuing to be open about her condition and is talking about a symptom many people may not realize is connected to endometriosis, Self reports. She posted a photo to Instagram on Saturday, stating in the caption that she was on her third day of an endometriosis-related migraine.
"Day 3 of endo induced migraine from clenching teeth due to cramps....even my ear hurts," she wrote. "Note to self: Do not discuss the status of any important relationship during this time with friends or family."
Endometriosis is a condition that affects roughly 10% of people who have a uterus, but that doctors still don't completely understand. It happens when endometrium tissue (which lines a person's uterus and is shed during menstruation) grows outside of the uterus and attaches to other organs. It can cause problems such as infertility, excruciatingly painful cramps, painful sex, nausea, vomiting, and other symptoms.
As Lakshmi shows in her photo, some symptoms build on others. Her painful cramps led to clenching her teeth, which then led to a days-long migraine.
Not all people who have endometriosis experience the same symptoms. Some also have cysts that can rupture and make their stomachs swell. Some have difficulty conceiving a baby, and some don't. As of now, doctors aren't sure what causes endometriosis or why it affects people differently.
Which is why Lakshmi and her organization are calling for greater research and understanding about the condition — even if that means sometimes publicly talking about things that can be awkward, like menstruation or your vagina.
"It's not nice to talk about your period. It's not nice to talk about your vagina on national television. But I thought it was worth it," she told The View. "After I got treatment and after I was on the other side of the pain, I got angry because there is treatment."
"At the EFA, we want every young woman to know about it," she said. "Not in the emergency room, but when she's learning about all of the birds and the bees."
