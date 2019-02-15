Yes, I'm A Late Riser. Stop Making Me Feel Lazy & Unproductive

When I was at university, I found the flexibility and freedom of being able to get up when I wanted disorienting. Rather than accept that I was different from my uni halls neighbour, who regularly went rowing at 5am, I tried to fight it and slowly sank into a pit of self-loathing that a year later ended in me not getting out of bed for two weeks, trying to kill myself and dropping out of the course. I obviously had shit going on beyond being a late riser, but the guilt of sleeping in prevented me from getting better because it proved that the horrible voice in my head was right. It proved that I was lazier than other people. I was stupid. I wouldn’t succeed. I still feel like that every time I snooze my alarm clock 15 times, even on a bloody Sunday morning, and it has to stop.