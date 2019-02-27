Room by room we reduced the flat to a shell – removing the entire original heating system and most of the electrics, as well as the bathroom, kitchen and flooring. We demolished the non-structural walls of the hallway and utility room to create an open kitchen/living space, and levelled the floor. We lived in the flat throughout the yearlong process, escaping only once for a fortnight’s house-sitting, which I remember as a huge relief. It was incredibly difficult at times, living without the basic facilities for washing, cooking – even for going to the toilet. I showered at work for a month and we spent an hour or two every week at the laundrette. As if it weren’t testing enough, my sister moved in partway through to camp out with us in our building site.