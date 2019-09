I think some of our friends and family are a bit confused as to why we’ve poured so much time and energy into such a small flat which might not have longevity for us – and why it’s taken so long! Despite the bumpy journey, the satisfaction of having created our own space and everything we’ve learned along the way has been a reward in itself. Living in a city like London , we’re all so used to outsourcing everything as we understandably place huge value on our free time. For us, trading in some of that time and freedom has enabled us to build our perfect space and gain a new set of skills and confidence to go with it. The teamwork has strengthened our relationship and we’ve always made time to clock off for a glass of wine and a pizza to celebrate our accomplishments at the end of a hard day’s work. It’s certainly not the right path for everyone, but for those who have some of the skills required, I’d definitely recommend taking the slow route and creating your own unique home.