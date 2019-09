My Best Friend & I Bought Our Flat For £195,000 – Here's What It Looks Like

When we got the keys the décor wasn’t terrible, it just wasn’t us: standard laminate floors and magnolia walls. From the beginning, we were on the same page about how we wanted it to be, tearing everything out in the first week and starting from scratch. This was possibly a little ambitious as it meant we couldn't move in for almost three months; at one stage we didn't have access to a toilet, so had to buy tea and cakes to use the one in the café downstairs! Originally, using our production expertise, we had naively thought that if we timed the work well we would be in, in no time at all. We didn't expect that finding the right people would be so difficult or that the wrong people would delay things quite as much as they did. On a few occasions we hired tradesmen to do projects and we actually got ghosted, meaning whatever progress we were making would be stalled whilst we frantically looked for someone new. Throughout this time I was living with my uncle in Chingford and Steph was in a box room at our old house in Clapton as everything was taking so much longer than we expected!