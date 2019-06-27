The first time Klüppel visited Mawlynnong, she stayed for six months. "During that first trip I really had no idea I would be staying for that long, but the project was going so well, and I was having such an amazing time living among the people I had met there that I just kept extending my stay, and I even travelled to Nepal to get another visa." After six months at home, Klüppel headed back to Mawlynnong for a further three months to finish the series. Each time, she stayed with two Khasi families she had become close to. "One of the families had four children, and it was a lot of fun to be part of that for an extended period of time," she says. She points to a photograph of a little girl standing on a stool in her kitchen in a floral dress, with her hands covering her face, cartoon-like eyes painted upon them, and diffused light streaming in through the doorway behind her. "That’s Grace, one of the children from the family I lived with. She was 7 years old and her personality was just amazing. She has three little siblings and has to take care of them quite often, like when her mother goes to the river to wash the laundry. Grace is mature and caring when she has to help her mum with the childcare and household duties, but she immediately turns into a young girl again when she has some free time to play with her friends." Klüppel’s photographs of Grace pull this playful thread of her character out in tender and touching ways. The same can be said of her other photographs too, and the gentle, very human way she interacts with her subjects can only be a result of staying with them for long periods of time, and getting to know their personalities inside out.