I Can’t Afford My Prescriptions Anymore

Paying prescription charges is not just an issue for people with asthma. A small survey of 269 pharmacists published by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) in February this year found that rising numbers of patients in England are failing to collect their medicines because they cannot afford them. Fifty-one percent of the pharmacists surveyed reported an increase in patients not collecting their medications and 67% saw a rise in patients asking if there was a cheaper, over-the-counter substitute for the medicine they’d been prescribed. The cost of prescriptions in England currently stands at £9.35 per item, with an annual rise usually occurring in April. The prescription charge was frozen in 2022 for the first time in over a decade, to help ease cost of living pressures. Prescriptions are free for those living in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.