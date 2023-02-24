I Can’t Afford My Prescriptions Anymore

Stopping medication because of the cost can affect more than health, as Lynsey, a 38-year-old trainee accountant, has discovered. She was diagnosed with ADHD in 2020, using a small redundancy payout for a private diagnosis. She was prescribed methylphenidate and paid for private prescriptions, costing £130 a month, until she was on the correct therapeutic dose to be transferred to her GP’s care. However, her GP and local health board refused to prescribe medication until she received a diagnosis by an NHS doctor, which could take up to five years. In October 2022, Lynsey's landlord increased her rent and she had to stop her ADHD medication or risk losing her home.