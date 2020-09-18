How To Decorate Your Rented Home Without Annoying Your Landlord

"I used to be really wary about mentioning decorating when looking around a rental property as I thought landlords would think I was difficult. Over the years I realised it was actually a strength so I advertised myself as someone that could benefit them. I bypassed traditional estate agents and looked to Facebook community groups for someone that wanted their property decorated. If that's not possible, I'd look for somewhere with white walls and nice flooring as a good base for adding personality via furniture and decor."