The Rise and Rise of ‘Japandi’ Interior Design

The appeal of these two design approaches outside of their regions comes from the focus on creating spaces that are soothing and ordered, with room for creative expression. The cool elements of Scandinavian interiors are cosied up and softened by the considered tactility of Japanese references. Crucially, it's not soulless. As Gemma and Lisa put it, “it is very important to underline that this direction is the opposite of cold minimalism: it is warm to the hand and to the eye, it calls to be lived in and it feels relatable rather than aloof.”