No-Fly Holidays With Less Than 6 Hours’ Travel Time

Where to start? In Inverness you're going to want to visit the Inverness Museum and Art Gallery to get some context of what's to come. Just outside the city (thanks to regular bus services), you can do your bit to see if you can spot Nessie in Loch Ness. If you’re keen to tick off some local highlights, there are plenty of guided tours available. We recommend this one , which covers Eilean Donan Castle, Kilt Rock and Lealt Falls, and this one , which includes the famous Fairy Pools and the Old Man of Storr.