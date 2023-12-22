12 Editor-Favourite Hotels To Add To Your 2024 Travel Bucket List

As R29’s resident travel writer, when I’m not unearthing the best travel deals for our readers or testing out TikTok-viral luggage, I spend an unhealthy amount of time daydreaming about hotels and updating my bucket list. An incredible stay at a hotel is not just about the star rating. It’s about a bedroom window view that renders you speechless, a pitch-perfect massage, chocolates left on the pillow — those are the kind of details that will form a core memory that stays with you forever.
Since I firmly believe that good hotel recommendations should be shared and not gatekept, I’ve put together a list of favourite hotels our editors have personally stayed at and loved, whether it was for work or leisure. And, as if the lush travel photography isn’t reason enough to dive right in, we’ve also included insider tips to level up your stay, based on our own first-person experience. Click ahead for our hand-picked bucket list hotels that should have a spot on your 2024 travel vision board.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.