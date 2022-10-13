The Truth About Navigating Chronic Pain in Relationships

"Sometimes I need to act unassuming about what's happening and then he'll tell me," she says. "Or, if he can't tell me what's wrong in the moment, then I might need to wait until later and provide some mechanisms for him to share information with me when he is able to. I might say something like, ‘Text me from the other room when you catch your breath.’ Or I'll offer to just sit next to him until he can tell me what's going on. When he does start to tell me information, I try to repeat back what I'm hearing to make sure I really understand." This also helps when she's relaying what's happening to close friends or family. "When the other person's pain is invisible, you can't know what's going on with them unless they tell you," she says. "This is why boundaries, patience, and keeping open lines of communication are key."