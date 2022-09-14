Pelvic Floor Dysfunction Complicates Sex— How Do I Tell My Date That?

One other recent example: I took a first date home, which I don't do often. After making out and cuddling for a while, I explained my situation. He was surprised and said he’d never heard of pelvic floor dysfunction. He ended up asking about what the condition is, how it works, why it happens, and how I handle it. It was honestly a much more supportive conversation than I'm used to having, and he seemed genuinely interested in understanding. We ultimately had sex, but I couldn't get turned on enough to finish. I couldn’t figure out why, as our pre-hookup talk went so well. Since that first time, we've had sex a couple more times and I orgasmed.