Why This Woman Turned Her Endometriosis Scars Into Art

So pleased to be able to share this image with you from my new self portrait series 'Endometriosis'. This photograph, titled '2014-2017' mapping the scars of my five surgeries, is currently on view at the @nationalportraitgallery as part of the Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize exhibition, and will be published in @lennyletter in Jan. With this series I want to try and show the reality that so many women with Endometriosis live through, in the hope of raising some much needed awareness. We need to be heard, we need to be seen. Link in bio for full project ?

A post shared by Georgie Wileman (@georgiewileman) on Nov 15, 2017 at 10:16am PST