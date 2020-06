How To Masturbate Without Sex Toys

If this all feels good and you're comfortable trying a more direct touch, go for it. You can always back off if you don't like the way it feels. Separate your labia majora and minora , and find your clitoris with your fingers. Experiment with what feels best — pressing down on it with the pads of your fingers or your palms, using your fingertips to rub in a wide circle around it, rubbing up and down over it. "While stimulating you can use your index finger on the clitoris, and insert the middle finger into the vagina," Richmond suggests. "Or use your other hand for dual pleasure — one on the clitoris, one for penetration."