How To Masturbate Without Sex Toys

Masturbation (like partnered sex) doesn’t have to end in orgasm. As Pitagora puts it: “It can simply be about pleasure, self-love, and self-exploration.” If you’re someone who has a preferred toy, you may find it harder to orgasm from touch alone at first. Richmond says this is not because your body is less sensitive now or can't reach orgasm without an accessory, but because you've just gotten used to one specific method. At first, you might feel frustrated, but remember: It's about the process, not the O.