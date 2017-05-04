5 Fun Ways To Indulge Your Foot Fetish

4 of 5

Engage In Foot Worship



Like Ghose said, foot fetishists can be turned on by psychological domination. And Aviva says that placing her feet upon her foot fetish clients (like a human footrest) is another fun activity to try. If you and/or your partner are aroused by using feet in submission and domination play, you can try this at home. If your partner has a foot fetish, have them kneel on their hands and knees at the edge of your couch or bed as you use their back as a footrest. They may want to kiss your feet as a form of worship, as well.



Foot worship is also a very safe form of erotic play in terms of unplanned pregnancy and STI transmission (which is the case for many, if not most, foot fetish activities). "Because of the psychological aspect in BDSM, many fetishes don't actually involve sexual intercourse or even genital contact," Ghose says. "A foot fetish is a good example of that.'