Your feet deserve love. They're your base of support, and they take you everywhere you go. If any part of your body deserves some extra attention, it's probably your feet. And, according to Moushimi Ghose, a sex therapist, there are plenty of people out there with a foot fetish who would love to shower them with attention.
Having a foot fetish just means you're turned on by feet, and the kink often involves a psychological element of domination and humiliation, Ghose says. The humiliation aspect of foot fetishes may include the fetishist wanting to have your feet placed on their face — after all, your feet walk on the ground all day long, so they may be dirty and even smelly. They're also at the very bottom of your body. This is all part of the turn-on for some foot fetishists.
Of course, you don't have to smear your partner's head with your foot sweat to indulge in a foot fetish. There are many ways to try out this kink if you're intrigued by feet but not sure where to start. "As with any fetish, it's really up to the individual to explore and figure out what they enjoy about it," says Goddess Aviva, a lifestyle and professional dominatrix.
No matter how you practise your foot fetish, the most important thing to know beyond technique is that you're 100% normal. "A lot of people wonder if they are weird or perverted for having a foot fetish, but I can tell you it's actually quite common," Aviva says. "It's also a lot of fun."
If you or your partner has a foot fetish, here are five ways to enjoy it.