13 Erogenous Zones That You'll Want Touched Right Now — You’re Welcome

According to an iconic Friends scene, women have seven erogenous zones — but according to sex researchers, there may actually be dozens more. That’s because the term “erogenous zone” simply means a place on your body that, when touched in the right circumstances, can make you feel aroused. "An erogenous zone is a part of the body that has heightened sensitivity," Claudia Six, PhD, a clinical sexologist, relationship coach, and author of the book Erotic Integrity: How to Be True to Yourself Sexually, previously told Refinery29.
One person’s erogenous zone may be different from another’s: some people are so turned on by nipple stimulation that they can orgasm from it, while for others, it doesn’t do much. (When you think about it, that Friends scene nods to it: Rachel is initially surprised by one of the erogenous zones Monica brings up, after all.)
Even the most seemingly obvious erogenous zones come with variations: some people find that their clitoris is too sensitive to be touched directly, and they prefer being touched near the clit rather than directly on it. That said, if you’re making out or having sex with a new partner, these erogenous zones are a good place to begin — odds are they’ll like having at least some of these places touched. Just listen and believe them if they tell you they’re not into it — or if they ask you to touch somewhere you’re surprised by.
Lips
The skin on our lips is super-sensitive — which is why kissing feels so good. Along with kissing, you can try lightly biting your partner's lips or touching them with your finger.
Neck
The neck is another super-sensitive area of the body. Some people prefer light neck kisses, while others love getting hickeys.
Ears
Many people love having their ears, particularly their earlobes, kissed, sucked, or lightly bitten. Bonus points if you add a sexy whisper, too.
Nipples
People of any gender can have super-sensitive nipples — and some people can be so turned on by nipple play that they can even orgasm from it. Along with kissing, touching, pinching, sucking, and lightly biting the nipples, you can experiment with nipple clamps.
Inner thighs
Touch, caress, or kiss your partner's inner thighs — it's an especially good prelude to going down on them.
Backs of knees
The backs of our knees are surprisingly sensitive. While some people just find them ticklish, others find being touched there to be a turn-on.
Toes
There are plenty of people who enjoy having their toes sucked or massaged. As Rachel says in that Friends scene, "Ooh, toes!"
Butt
Some people love having their butt grabbed mid-makeout; some people love being bent over your knee and spanked; some love both.
Clitoris
The clitoris might seem like an obvious inclusion, but hey, some people still don't get it. Some people with clits prefer gentle touches, some harder, some like being touched near-but-not-on the clit, and some love wearing clitoral clamps.
Vagina
The vagina contains many sensitive spots — including the G-spot, the A-spot, and the vaginal opening. Many people can orgasm from fingering, particularly if you combine vaginal stimulation with clitoral stimulation.
Penis
Handjobs, blowjobs, footjobs, P-in-V sex... there are so many things you can do with a penis.
Testicles and scrotum
When you're playing with a partner's penis, don't forget about the testicles! Adding some testicle play can make a blowjob or handjob feel even better.
Anus
There are many different options for anal play: analingus, anal fingering, anal sex, and of course, sex toys such as butt plugs or anal beads.
