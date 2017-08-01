This Sign Is The Saltiest About Their Personality Type

The wonderful thing about astrology is that you can choose to take it seriously or ignore it completely. Of course, the downside of trusting in the Zodiac is having to face the things you may not want to know about yourself. Case in point: A recent YouGov survey found that more than a few people take issue with some of the most basic traits associated with their astrological sign.
The respondents, more than 1,000 U.S. adults, were given a brief personality profile of their sign to read and then asked whether they agreed or disagreed with the description.
Of all 12 signs of the Zodiac, Sagittarians were most likely to disagree with their profile, with 43% of Archers deeming the description inaccurate. (We don't blame them: We wouldn't love being told we're impatient and tend to over-promise and under-deliver, either.) Leos were a close second — 40% of Lions disagreed with their profiles. Meanwhile, 77% of both Taureans and Virgos agreed with their signs' respective descriptions. If you ask us, this is a classic example of combative and confrontational fire signs finding something to argue about, while the more stable, even-keeled earth signs look for the points they can agree with.
For the record, these descriptions only consisted of a set of strengths and a set of weaknesses for each sign, and just sun signs at that. It's pretty normal if you don't see your whole self reflected in your sun sign — that's what your birth chart is for. And, at any rate, a whopping 48% of all respondents said that astrology can't accurately predict someone's personality, anyway, so we doubt that any Sagittarian got their feelings too hurt.
Below, we've listed the sign descriptions used in the survey. Let us know if you agree with your sign's profile in the comments.
Aries
Strengths: courageous, determined, confident, enthusiastic, optimistic, honest, passionate
Weaknesses: impatient, moody, short-tempered, impulsive, aggressive
Taurus
Strengths: reliable, patient, practical, devoted, responsible, stable
Weaknesses: stubborn, possessive, uncompromising
Gemini
Strengths: gentle, affectionate, curious, adaptable, ability to learn quickly and exchange ideas
Weaknesses: nervous, inconsistent, indecisive
Cancer
Strengths: tenacious, highly imaginative, loyal, emotional, sympathetic, persuasive
Weaknesses: moody, pessimistic, suspicious, manipulative, insecure
Leo
Strengths: creative, passionate, generous, warm-hearted, cheerful, humorous
Weaknesses: arrogant, stubborn, self-centered, lazy, inflexible
Virgo
Strengths: loyal, analytical, kind, hardworking, practical
Weaknesses: shyness, worry, overly critical of self and others, all work and no play
Libra
Strengths: cooperative, diplomatic, gracious, fair-minded, social
Weaknesses: indecisive, avoids confrontations, will carry a grudge, self-pity
Scorpio
Strengths: resourceful, brave, passionate, stubborn, a true friend
Weaknesses: distrusting, jealous, secretive, violent
Sagittarius
Strengths: generous, idealistic, great sense of humor
Weaknesses: promises more than can deliver, very impatient, will say anything no matter how undiplomatic
Capricorn
Strengths: responsible, disciplined, self-control, good managers
Weaknesses: know-it-all, unforgiving, condescending, expecting the worst
Aquarius
Strengths: Progressive, original, independent, humanitarian
Weaknesses: Runs from emotional expression, temperamental, uncompromising, aloof
Pisces
Strengths: Compassionate, artistic, intuitive, gentle, wise, musical
Weaknesses: Fearful, overly trusting, sad, desire to escape reality, can be a victim or a martyr
