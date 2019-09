We Asked 3,670 Women About Their Vaginas – Here's What They Told Us

Porn also feeds body-image woes indirectly via partners' viewing habits. Time and again, research has flagged its pernicious effect on heterosexual male viewers – links have been drawn between viewing porn and issues ranging from erectile dysfunction and unprotected sex to potentially even the shrinking of the male brain – and judging from our survey, women’s self-perception is a major piece of collateral damage. Men's views of the female body appear to have been severely skewed by porn, with many respondents telling us they’d been made to feel their vulva or vagina was "abnormal" by an ex-partner. "The bastard watched so much porn that he made me feel like I had something wrong with me for not matching porn standards," one recalled. Another said her ex would comment on the colour of hers because it wasn’t what he was used to seeing on screen: "I am Hispanic so the inside is not a bright, vibrant pink that is often depicted in Caucasian porn." One woman’s "older, abusive and manipulative first boyfriend" of five years "constantly criticized [her] and compared [her] to his exes and porn stars."