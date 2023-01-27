Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Sexual Health
Body
Everything That Happened When I Came Off The Pill
by
Alice Porter
Advertisement
Sex Toys
Period Be Damned, I’m Going To Have Sex This Valentine’s Day (Thanks...
Charlotte Lewis
Jan 27, 2023
Sex
I Took Libido Gummies For A Month & (Spoiler Alert) Now I’m Horny
Charlotte Lewis
Jan 20, 2023
Sex Toys
This Sexual Wellness Company Wants You To Orgasm Your Way To Better Health
Charlotte Lewis
Jan 10, 2023
Health Trends
I Got A Vajacial So You Don’t Have To
The first time I came across the word ‘vajacial’, I thought I was hallucinating or delusional or both. But no, it turns out that getting a faci
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Sex
How To Navigate Unique Fetishes In Relationships, According To A ...
I have the delightfully unique job of being a sex coach specializing in working with people with fetishes. My work involves helping folks to embrace their
by
Niki Davis–Fainbloom
Body
6 Signs You Just Had An Orgasm
You might have heard an orgasm described as a vaginal sneeze or called “la petit mort” — French for “the little death.” And though both these are
by
Erika W. Smith
Advertisement
Single Files
I Have Herpes, And Here’s How It Has Affected My Dating Life
Laying on my back, spread eagle in front of a person I just met is never how I want my stories to start, but alas, that was the beginning of one of the mos
by
Lexi Inks
Wellness
What 5 Weird (But Common) Sex Dreams Mean, According To A Therapist
by
Stevie Martin
Sex
How’s That For You? This Is What Sex Actually Feels Like
The first time I had sex, I was so fixated on the fact that I was finally, actually having sex that all I could think of to say was — yep — “oh my go
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
Everything You Need To Know About Squirting
Female ejaculation, aka squirting, has become a lot more mainstream in the past few decades, thanks in part to porn. Indeed, many a porn video has led us t
by
Cory Stieg
Sex Re-Education
Yes, Some Asexual People Masturbate. No, We Don’t Need To E...
One of the questions I’m asked the most when people learn that I’m asexual is: “Do you masturbate?” This inquiry comes earlier in a conversati
by
Yasmin Benoit
Health Care
Monkeypox Impacts Us All — But Stigma Will Hurt LGBTQ+ People Of ...
In the past week, data has shown how the monkeypox outbreak has been disproportionately impacting Black and brown folks in the LGBTQ+ community in the U.S.
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
6 Reasons Why You Bleed After Sex
by
Cory Stieg
Body
The Vaginal Tightness Myth Is Damaging & Dangerous
The following is an edited excerpt from Losing It: Sex Education For The 21st Century by Sophia Smith Galer. Sarah Walser was in the middle of o
by
Sophia Smith Galer
Sex
Can Masturbating Really Boost Your Immune System?
Tiger King. Dalgona coffee. Zoom calls we actually enjoyed. The early days of the pandemic feel like 100 years ago. Do you remember all the masturbation jo
by
Mirel Zaman
Wellness
Does Sex Really Boost Immunity?
If you’re lucky enough to have been locked up inside with a quaran-partner during the last few weeks, you may have been having more sex than usual. A
by
Elizabeth Gulino
Body
The Truth About Restoring Your Vaginal pH
I never fell asleep in my high school chemistry class, but I may as well have. I zoned out and doodled the whole time. But I might have paid more attention
by
Molly Longman
Wellness
Is There Really A Link Between What You Eat & Vaginal Health?
You have bacterial vaginosis again, for what seems like the hundredth time this year. You’ve done all the things you’re supposed to — includi
by
Cory Stieg
Advertisement
Body
Bacterial Vaginosis Is The Vaginal Infection That Just Won't Quit...
Bacterial vaginosis is like an obnoxious party guest who can’t take a hint that it’s time to leave. Just when you think they’re on the wa
by
Cory Stieg
Sex School
When Is It Safe To Have Sex While Sick?
If your spring cold seems to be lasting for-ever, you might be wondering… is it safe to have sex while sick? There are plenty of illnesses that leave you
by
Erika W. Smith
Parenthood
What You Need To Know About Postpartum Masturbation
Giving birth is an intense and painful experience… but new parents are masturbating sooner than some might expect. One 2013 study found that 40% of cis w
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex Tips
What To Expect From Postpartum Sex
Whether you have a vaginal delivery or a C-section, giving birth puts your body through some major changes — not to mention the changes brought on by pre
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
What Nausea After Sex Really Means
Sometimes, the afterglow of an orgasm has the power to drown out all other feelings or sensations going on in your body besides pleasure. That’s why
by
Cory Stieg
Sex Tips
How To Sexually Arouse Yourself When You're Not In The Mood
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex
How To Recover Your Arousal After A Rough Patch
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted