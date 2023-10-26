I Tried The Magic Wand Micro To Compare It To The Full-Size Vibrator — & I Was Surprised

Even if you are completely unfamiliar with the wide variety of sex tech available in 2023, chances are you still know exactly what the Original Magic Wand is. Formerly known as the Hitachi, this powerhouse wand vibrator has been doling out supersonic clitoral stimulation for the better part of the last century (yes, you read that right!). Studies dating back to 1979 say it helps treat sexual dysfunction via orgasm therapy, and I've personally heard it referred to as everything from "the mother of all vibrators" to "the Cadillac of vibrators. A sex therapist even recommended it to me. I would go as far as to say that it's universally the most recognized vibrator of all time.
So, you know when the Magic Wand releases a new model, it's worth investigating. After all, it has only received three updates in nearly 75 years (a cordless version, a plus-size version, and last year's mini). Now, it's time to meet the Micro, a barely 4-inch reinvention of the Magic Wand that promises to possess the same run time and power as the original. After holding it in my hand, I couldn't imagine how that could be true. The original, which sits at nearly a foot long, is almost three times its size and weight, and I couldn't imagine that something this tiny could pack nearly as much of a punch. Curious, I decided to put the micro to the test and see how it stacks up against the original model.
I've long been a fan of the original Magic Wand, but it's not known for its portability or ease of use. (But with a motor as strong as hers, she doesn't have to be!). Needless to say, I was pretty shocked at how small the micro is. This thing looks like the original has been zapped with a shrink ray, allowing it to fit into the palm of my hand. From base to tip, it measures a mere 4.5 inches — the length of a toilet paper roll, if that helps you visualize. I knew it'd be small (micro is in its name, FFS!), but it still took me aback. Not only is it small in stature, but it weighs only 3 oz., compared to the original's 18! Simply moving it around in my hand, I could feel that it would be a thousand times easier to maneuver between my legs. And I was right.
“
This little wand is pure magic.
lovehoney reviewer
”
The real headscratcher came to its power promises. Known for its super-charged motor, the micro wand cranks all the way up to a powerful 6,300 RPM (same as the OG!). For those who don't know much about engines, an average car reaches only about 2,000 RPM on a highway. So, yeah. There's a reason the Magic Wand is known for its strength. Though all of Magic Wand's other models have four vibrating intensities, the micro only has three, and I assumed that meant it would be significantly weaker than its siblings. Oh, how wrong I was.
Even on the micro's lowest setting, it was mind-blowingly strong. In fact, I didn't make it past the first setting because my clit (which has been known to be oversensitive at times) was overwhelmed with pleasure near instantly and drove me head-first into a body-writhing/twitching/convulsing orgasm. After taking a short breather, I ramped back up and attempted to get to the highest speed. I repositioned the soft, flexible head between my legs (with ease! thanks to its new size), but it genuinely felt too strong for me and numbed my clit before I was able to reach orgasm again.
Because of the motor power and small size, I could also feel the vibrations way stronger, up through my arm, which got tedious after a while. That said, I don't think anyone is going to be using this toy for that long, seeing as how quickly it got me to orgasm. One charge leaves the toy with three hours of playtime, but the idea of playing that long with something this strong makes me want to cross my legs. Unless you're into prolonged orgasm torture, I cannot see the extreme vibrations being a problem.
“
I really don't know how such a high-power motor has been put in a toy so small.
lovehoney reviewer
”
If you're a fan of wands or the Magic Wand in general, the micro is a must. In fact, I'd go as far as to say that it's a life-changing upgrade. It kept everything Magic Wand is known for (aka that incredible motor) without any of the cons. I didn't realize how much I wanted a less-bulky, more portable version of this wand until I had it between my legs, and I have to say, it's quickly become a favorite. Among its other attributes, the micro is USB rechargeable and latex/phthalate-free, and it boasts the lowest price of the Magic Wand line.
Do yourself (and your clit) a super-powered favor and grab one today, or shop any of the incredible Magic Wands below.
