I Tried The Magic Wand Micro To Compare It To The Full-Size Vibrator — & I Was Surprised

The real headscratcher came to its power promises. Known for its super-charged motor, the micro wand cranks all the way up to a powerful 6,300 RPM (same as the OG!). For those who don't know much about engines, an average car reaches only about 2,000 RPM on a highway. So, yeah. There's a reason the Magic Wand is known for its strength. Though all of Magic Wand's other models have four vibrating intensities, the micro only has three, and I assumed that meant it would be significantly weaker than its siblings. Oh, how wrong I was.



Even on the micro's lowest setting, it was mind-blowingly strong. In fact, I didn't make it past the first setting because my clit (which has been known to be oversensitive at times) was overwhelmed with pleasure near instantly and drove me head-first into a body-writhing/twitching/convulsing orgasm. After taking a short breather, I ramped back up and attempted to get to the highest speed. I repositioned the soft, flexible head between my legs (with ease! thanks to its new size), but it genuinely felt too strong for me and numbed my clit before I was able to reach orgasm again.