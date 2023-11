Get An Exclusive 30% Off This Bundle That Features Dame’s Bestselling Vibrator

The Playtime bundle's star product is Dame's best-selling Pom vibrator , which we have been fan-girling over since we first tried it nearly two years ago. Pom is an ultra-flexible vibrator that fits neatly into the palm of your hand, creating the feel of a hand — if your hand vibrated and was able to softly caress all the nooks and crannies of your vulva. It's why it's remained one of the best clitoral stimulators for sex toy beginners.Wisp's site has just shy of 7,000 reviews, averaging a whopping 4.7 out of 5 stars. Customers dole out effusive praise, ranging from "This is the real deal" to "I was able to climax multiple times." With five intensities and five pattern modes, Pom titillates and arouses the entire vulva for a broad stimulation that is perfect for someone who is trying to figure out what kinds of sensations they like and where exactly their hot spots are. In fact, under the "Who is Pom for?" section on Wisp's product page , it recommends the plush vibe for "first-time players looking for a place to start (and finish)." And that's really what it comes down to.Making Pom even easier (and more accessible!) is its USB charge port, which after a quick charge can run up to an hour at a time. Pleased fans also enjoy that Pom doesn't quite look like a sex toy: It looks more like a beauty supply than something that doles out orgasms, making it discreet (even travel-friendly). But dole out orgasms, it does (check out our writer's review of Pom for an in-depth look at how good those are). Pom currently retails for $99 on Dame's site. Although it is currently having a 25% off sitewide Black Friday sale , so taking 30% off is a pretty massive steal (and the lowest price we've seen anywhere).