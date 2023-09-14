Group Sex Changed My Life For The Better

I’ve recently started describing my approach to sex as "writhing around." There’s something fluid and more creative about approaching sex from this angle, as I learned through various group dynamics. The more bodies involved, the more potential to writhe. In my experience this creates a more meandering approach to sex, where orgasms are a welcome aspect but not an expectation or something we’re chasing down. Practically speaking, I find it harder to orgasm in group settings. I need a very focused headspace in order to get there and while the overstimulation of many bodies is exciting, the abundance of sexy stuff happening can make it more difficult for my brain to shift into orgasm mode. Many of my friends have similar experiences. But rather than seeing this as a failure, it’s helped me revise my expectations of myself and appreciate the exploration of pleasure so much more than any end goal. I’ve gone on about the importance of de-prioritizing orgasms for my entire career as a sex educator but it wasn’t until getting into a groove with group sex that I truly started living it.