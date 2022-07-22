What’s It Really Like Having A Threesome: 6 Women Tell All

While sexual preferences are unique to each individual, there are some lusty sexual fantasies that are not all that uncommon, one of which is a threesome. And as we become progressively open to non-monogamous relationships, group sex is something that many are already partaking in.
In 2020, Psychology Today conducted a survey which showed that 30% of respondents had been in a mixed-gender threesome. Our IRL endeavours are clearly reflective of our secret longings — a 2016 study found that 31% of heterosexual women have fantasised about having a ménage à trois at least once.
Here, we found six women from Reddit who disclose what it's actually like being in a threesome. We hear from a mix of couplings — FFM, which is two women and one man, and MFM, which is two men and one woman. Scroll on, curious reader. Scroll on.