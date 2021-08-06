Let’s talk about sex, baby. Let’s talk about you and me. Actually, let’s just talk about you. Over the past week, we’ve been prying into the lives of our readers, getting them to open up on all sorts of topics: money, wishing well etiquette, their highest-paid gigs. And now, sex.
With more than half the country in lockdown, it seems like the ideal time to get a little voyeuristic peek behind the curtain and see what arousal, masturbation and sex look like in 2021.
It would’ve been easy to do a best-of list, compile a collection of mind-blowing sex stories and be done with it. But arousal and sex are a lot more complex than that. Sometimes it’s hot, sometimes it's not, sometimes it’s solo, sometimes it’s all of the above and a touch extra. So with that in mind, we asked 12 women to get really real about the last time they felt a good tingle down there, and share their most recent arousal experience for your reading pleasure.
The results were a melting pot of mixed emotions: horny, happy, hot and sometimes, half-hearted.
From one woman’s hour-long masturbation session inspired by Law & Order’s Detective Stabler (arrest me Detective) to another getting aroused by watching her local baker knead focaccia bread, it’s pretty clear that the time to talk about sex (baby), is now.