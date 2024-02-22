This Gender-Neutral Sex Toy From Japan Is Truly For Everyone

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
When it comes to evolving the culture of sex toys, no one is doing it quite like Japan-based sexual wellness brand Tenga. CEO Koichi Matsumoto founded it back in 2005 with the hopes of destigmatizing masturbatory aids and has done so in spades. Its Tenga Cup is the premiere sex toy in Japan for men — 13,000 units are sold daily — and its popularity has spawned the female-centric brand Iroha, which is equally successful. Now, it's launching its first gender-neutral sex toy: Uni.
Matsumoto's goal for Tenga was to create a product that wasn't seen as a replacement for sex but rather an enhancement of an already existing sexual wellness routine. "Before Tenga, Japan's pleasure market was basically producing products that were making a compact version of a sex organ," he tells us.
Tenga's unique line of sex toys evokes anything but realism — it's modern, fresh, and cool. There's everything from disposable sleeves to vibrating bath bombs, and it's featured its toys with Keith Haring's instantly recognizable art and launched a few into space (for real). Tenga's commitment to creating pleasurable sensations is unparalleled. But more than that, it wants to make pleasure accessible to everyone.
Last fall, I had the pleasure (pun intended) of flying to Tokyo and visiting Tenga HQ to sit down with Matsumoto and a few product engineers to learn about Uni, which hit the interwebs last week. Keep reading to learn all about the gender-neutral sex toy and see why you need to keep Tenga's wide range of pleasure products on your radar.
Uni (yes, like the sushi) is the next step in Tenga's mission to push the sexual conversation forward. Available in four gem-inspired models (Diamond, Emerald, Topaz, and Amethyst) Uni is a sex toy and sex accessory wrapped into one neat package. Though its packaging is pretty cutesy (the sushi-evoking toy even comes with a soy sauce-shaped packet of lube), its function is not.
If you're already familiar with Tenga's famous Cup or Egg, you know the brand specializes in male masturbators (aka pocket pussies). Though you wouldn't be able to tell at first glance, Uni is a functional male masturbator for penis-having people. However, when the sleeve is turned inside out, it can easily slip over fingers (or a dildo, or a G-spot vibrator) to give your traditional fingering a textural upgrade.
Uni is meant to be used by anyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or preferred pleasure routine. Because what Uni actually stands for (sushi comparison aside) is "universal."
Though I've seen my fair share of gender-neutral sex toys, I'd never come across one that could do what Uni does. Its magic lies in its ability to transform from a penis-centric toy to a vulva-centric one. Not only that, but like all gems, each colorway provides a unique texture (I snagged a multipack and tried out all four for science's sake). And the texture is strange. While Uni looks and feels like a slab of textured jelly in its neat packaging, the texture expands when stretched, creating a broader sensation. Let it also be said that it was stretchy enough to fit my entire fist without any kind of stretching or breakage. The unique elastomer it's made of is hella strong.
Though fisting myself sounded like a challenge, I opted to use Uni around two of my fingers. Using the toy dry is not recommended: Without lube, the consistency is similar to those little sticky men we used to fling at the window when we were kids (not quite but close enough). Similarly, Tenga recommends putting lube into the sleeve before stroking it with your penis to avoid any kind of unnecessary friction.
As I mentioned, I tried all four textures — Diamond, Emerald, Topaz, and Amethyst — and each one evoked an unusual reaction in me. I really enjoyed the bulbous feeling of the Topaz's texture internally, while I preferred the Diamond's ticklish triangles around my clit. I found myself not trying to race to an orgasm. Instead, I moved my fingers inside and around my clit as long as possible to relish its sensations. The textured edges felt strange, like I was just on the verge of being tickled.
I later brought Uni into the shower and was shocked by how different it felt in the water. It absorbs heat like a champion, quickly becoming the same temperature as the water. While it had felt like just a textural addition to my fingers at first use, it evoked the feeling of a mouth or an oral sex toy when heated. As a well-versed sex toy expert, I was surprised at how much the sensations of one toy could change. But to be frank, I was more surprised that I could be surprised.
After using all four, I concluded that Uni is anything and everything it wants to be: It's a sex toy. It's a sex accessory. It's a masturbation sleeve. It's an oral sex toy. It's as much a lesbian sex toy as a beginner anal toy — which is definitely a first. Tl;dr: there is no right or wrong way to use Uni, and at its core, it encourages breaking down sexual barriers, which Matsumoto hopes is the next phase of sexual wellness toys.
Honestly, the only con is that these babies are designed for single use. The material will melt down due to its gelatin base, and Tenga doesn't recommend you use it multiple times for hygiene reasons (the nooks and crannies do seem dangerously uncleanable), but they are recyclable, so at least there's that. At $7 a pop, Uni sounds affordable but remembering that they're single-use does put a bit of a damper on that. Regardless, we still enjoyed learning about the future of sex toys, and we can only hope that a more sustainable option is the next step.
