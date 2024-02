This Gender-Neutral Sex Toy From Japan Is Truly For Everyone

After using all four, I concluded that Uni is anything and everything it wants to be: It's a sex toy. It's a sex accessory. It's a masturbation sleeve. It's an oral sex toy. It's as much a lesbian sex toy as a beginner anal toy — which is definitely a first. Tl;dr: there is no right or wrong way to use Uni, and at its core, it encourages breaking down sexual barriers, which Matsumoto hopes is the next phase of sexual wellness toys.Honestly, the only con is that these babies are designed for single use. The material will melt down due to its gelatin base, and Tenga doesn't recommend you use it multiple times for hygiene reasons (the nooks and crannies do seem dangerously uncleanable), but they are recyclable, so at least there's that. At $7 a pop, Uni sounds affordable but remembering that they're single-use does put a bit of a damper on that. Regardless, we still enjoyed learning about the future of sex toys, and we can only hope that a more sustainable option is the next step.