This Gender-Neutral Sex Toy From Japan Is Truly For Everyone

Though fisting myself sounded like a challenge, I opted to use Uni around two of my fingers. Using the toy dry is not recommended: Without lube, the consistency is similar to those little sticky men we used to fling at the window when we were kids (not quite but close enough). Similarly, Tenga recommends putting lube into the sleeve before stroking it with your penis to avoid any kind of unnecessary friction.



As I mentioned, I tried all four textures — Diamond, Emerald, Topaz, and Amethyst — and each one evoked an unusual reaction in me. I really enjoyed the bulbous feeling of the Topaz's texture internally, while I preferred the Diamond's ticklish triangles around my clit. I found myself not trying to race to an orgasm. Instead, I moved my fingers inside and around my clit as long as possible to relish its sensations. The textured edges felt strange, like I was just on the verge of being tickled.